Facebook Executives Find A New Crisis Communications Tool: Twitter

"We want to be more direct and straightforward as a company," Facebook VP of VR and AR Andrew Bosworth told BuzzFeed News.

As Facebook grapples with the unprecedented crisis that's arisen around its role in the 2016 US presidential election, some of the company's top executives have begun doing damage control on an unlikely platform — Twitter.

In recent weeks, these executives — Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos, VP of Augmented and Virtual Reality Andrew Bosworth, and News Feed chief Adam Mosseri — have been engaging in public and sometimes heated discussion on Twitter, sounding off in what has been a largely Facebook-antagonistic conversation about Russia's effort to use the company's platform to undermine American democracy.

Facebook's leadership has long ignored Twitter — Mark Zuckerberg last tweeted in 2012 and Sheryl Sandberg in 2013 — and its decision to do so has essentially freed reporters, academics, and the general public to criticize and lambast the company unchallenged by those who know it best. Now, with Facebook executives wading deep into a particularly fraught Twitter discussion, it's clear the company has begun to view it as a tool critical to shaping public perception. Facebook might prefer to ignore Twitter, but it can't afford to do so when a conversation shaping how people perceive its most grave crisis is unfolding there.

"Journalists spend an outsized amount of time on Twitter often using it to formulate their stances somewhat out in the open," Bosworth told BuzzFeed News. "I thought participating in some small way could add some balance, but for the most part I'm just representing in context points FB has already talked about through official channels."

Though the three Facebook executives have been on Twitter for years, their concerted effort to shift public perception by using the product is new. Their Twitter offensive is a tacit acknowledgement of the platform's influence, Facebook's inability to crack news via its own platform (an exclusive Facebook Live Axios interview with Sandberg about the Russia ads netted only 33,000 views), and a clear indication that they view Facebook's current crisis with grave concern.

