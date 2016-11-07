Election Week Snapchat Ads Will Include Clinton Selfie Lens, Trump Geofilter

With election day nearly upon us, the U.S. Presidential candidates are heading to Snapchat for a last, concerted social push. Over the next two days, the social platform will host some big political ads from the camps of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.



The Clinton campaign's sponsored geofilter hits Snapchat on Monday offering supporters a simple "I'm with her" overlay. Debuting alongside it: what Snapchat says is the first presidential election-themed, sponsored selfie lens. Purchased by Priorities USA Action, a Democratic Party super PAC, the lens adds Hillary Clinton's hair and jacket to users' selfies. When the transformation is complete, the "Hillaried" Snapchat user shimmies back and forth across the screen, in a nod to a key moment from the first presidential debate.

The Clinton campaign did not respond to a request for comment about its Snapchat ad or Priorities USA Action's selfie lens.