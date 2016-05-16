BET CEO Debra Lee Joins Twitter Board

Jack Dorsey is swiftly remaking Twitter's board, bringing in executives with perspectives that were glaringly missing when he took over as CEO last year.



The company today announced the addition of Debra Lee, CEO and Chairman of BET, to its board. Lee, who has been BET's CEO for more than a decade, is a seasoned media exec and Twitter's first black board member.

"Thrilled to be joining the @twitter board," Lee tweeted. "It's transformed the media and the world like few other things in history (and continues to)!!"