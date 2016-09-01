Tinder Ranks America's Top College Football Schools

LSU may be good at football, but...

It's no Florida State in the battle for right-swipes on Tinder.

On Thursday, Tinder reordered the AP Top 25 ranking of college football’s best teams, using its data to determine which schools’ students are right-swiped at the highest rate. Florida State — ranked fourth in the AP poll — topped Tinder's rankings. Nice job, Florida State. LSU, on the other hand, ranked dead last. Coach Les Miles, it's time for a pep talk.

Tinder sociologist Dr. Jess Carbino had some advise for under-performers at LSU and elsewhere. "Most important is your smile - people smiling are considered to be more kind and approachable," she said. "So, if you're a football player, be sure to take your helmet off for your Tinder photos - but leave your jersey on. We've found that making sure you’re not covering up your face and avoiding neutral colors lead to more right swipes."

Here's the full list:

1. Florida State