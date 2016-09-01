BuzzFeed News

Tinder Ranks America's Top College Football Schools

Step your game up, LSU.

By Alex Kantrowitz

Posted on September 1, 2016, at 9:00 a.m. ET

AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth

LSU may be good at football, but...

It's no Florida State in the battle for right-swipes on Tinder.

On Thursday, Tinder reordered the AP Top 25 ranking of college football’s best teams, using its data to determine which schools’ students are right-swiped at the highest rate. Florida State — ranked fourth in the AP poll — topped Tinder's rankings. Nice job, Florida State. LSU, on the other hand, ranked dead last. Coach Les Miles, it's time for a pep talk.

Tinder sociologist Dr. Jess Carbino had some advise for under-performers at LSU and elsewhere. "Most important is your smile - people smiling are considered to be more kind and approachable," she said. "So, if you're a football player, be sure to take your helmet off for your Tinder photos - but leave your jersey on. We've found that making sure you’re not covering up your face and avoiding neutral colors lead to more right swipes."

Here's the full list:

1. Florida State

Phil Coale / ASSOCIATED PRESS

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan State

Al Goldis / AP

4. Florida

5. UCLA

6. Michigan

Tony Ding / AP

7. USC

8. Washington

9. Alabama

Lm Otero / AP

10. North Carolina

11. Georgia

12. Oregon

Matt York / AP

13. Iowa

14. Houston

15. Clemson

Rainier Ehrhardt / AP

16. Tennessee

17. Oklahoma State

18. Stanford

19. Louisville

Timothy D. Easley / AP

20. Baylor

21. Oklahoma

22. Notre Dame

23. Ole Miss

Thomas Graning / AP

24. TCU

25. LSU

Gerald Herbert / AP




