Zuckerberg Says Video Will Soon Be The Heart Of Facebook

"We see a world that is video first, with video at the heart of all of our apps and services," says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook's business is booming. Its earnings results blew away Wall Street for yet another quarter today. And its competition can't seem to get it together. Yet rather than stand still and spend the next bunch of years milking its core business, Facebook has embarked on an overhaul, shifting the dominant content format of its core product from images and text, where it stands today, to video.

"Our community and business had another good quarter," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement accompanying today's earnings release. "We're particularly pleased with our progress in video as we move towards a world where video is at the heart of all our services."

Facebook earned $6.4 billion in the quarter, and the lone comment from Zuckerberg in the earnings release marking that achievement talks about video. That's called sending a message. You want to know where Facebook is headed? Read that line again.

Facebook needs video, lots of it, in order to take its next step as a business. Strength in video brings with it access to TV advertising budgets, which exist in a very different world than the digital and social media spaces in which Facebook has long operated. TV advertising budgets are BIG and, in this era of smaller TV audiences, increasingly ripe for the picking.