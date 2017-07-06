A Nasty Instagram Bug Is Causing Lots Of People To Think Their Accounts Were Deleted

A bug is making people think their Instagram accounts were deleted, and they are pretty steaming mad about it.



The Facebook-owned social app is being bombarded with complaints on Twitter, Facebook, and its own service from people who claim their accounts have been deleted without warning or cause.

Instagram says the culprit is a bug that not only logged people out of their accounts but also hid them from view. When BuzzFeed News checked multiple account pages that users claimed were deleted, we saw a message stating that the content was unavailable, noting that the link might be broken or the page could've been removed.

"No accounts have been deleted," a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "However, the bug logged some users out of their accounts, while also locking their accounts from view. When the bug is fixed and affected users are able to log back in, their accounts will be viewable again."