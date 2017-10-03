With Trump In The White House, Everybody Thinks They Can Be President

It’s been years since a House Democrat stood any chance of winning the presidential nomination. But that’s not stopping a growing number from flocking to places like Iowa and New Hampshire where presidential campaigns are typically launched.

What if the antidote to a celebrity president is someone you have probably never heard of?

Tim Ryan, Seth Moulton, and Cheri Bustos aren’t exactly household names. But they are Democrats in the House of Representatives — a place where the 194 members of their party have little power or visibility — who turned up Saturday at a traditional showcase of ambitious national politicians: a steak fry in Iowa.

Their logic is clear: Americans are demonstrably exhausted with the Democratic Establishment, embodied by Hillary Clinton, and might prefer a fresh, relatively unknown face. And of course there’s some precedent: it wasn’t too long ago that Barack Obama launched a presidential campaign barely two years into his first term in the Senate.

“There’s a leadership vacuum, and I believe it’s time for a new generation of leadership to step up in the party,” Moulton told BuzzFeed News. “That doesn’t mean pushing out the old, but it means that we need some new ideas, and we need some ideas that are focused on the future.”

As is customary for likely presidential hopefuls three years out, neither Ryan nor Moulton admits outright to any presidential ambitions. But neither forecloses the possibility either. “We’ll see where it goes,” Ryan told BuzzFeed News in New Hampshire this summer. Bustos is seen as a rising star in the party, but has so far shown little indication of presidential ambitions.

Moulton, speaking on David Axelrod’s podcast last month, declared himself “a hell of a lot more prepared” for the presidency than Trump was, but again insisted Saturday that it was not on his mind.

“I don’t think you appreciate how little I’m focused on 2020. I mean, I’m literally not thinking about it at all,” he told BuzzFeed News, right before speaking in front of the flag displayed at Obama’s last campaign rally. (“No pressure,” one of the introductory speakers told the members of Congress at the beginning of the program.)

House Democrats have been in the minority since 2010. The first early primary for the 2020 presidential race is more than two years away. The last House member elected president was James Garfield in 1880.

And yet, Bustos, Ryan, and Moulton aren’t the only House Democrats making their way to Iowa. California Rep. Eric Swalwell was in the state earlier this year, and Maryland Rep. John Delaney (who already has announced he’s running for president) and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are headed there later this month. That's also not counting other Democratic politicians like Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, former Missouri secretary of state Jason Kander, and South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg — all of whom have been making the rounds in early nominating states.

Of course, the election of Donald Trump and a Democratic Party upended by a loss that many are still struggling to explain has opened the door for candidates who might traditionally have struggled to find footing.

“The thresholds are no longer there that existed prior to Trump’s nomination in 2016,” said Democratic consultant Morgan Jackson.

“So if I’m somebody that’s got a brand and an idea, I don’t care if I’m county commissioner,” he added. “Trump has opened the door.”

At the Steak Fry on Saturday, Moulton, Bustos, and Ryan focused on how Democrats could win back Democratic voters that defected to Trump in 2016. Democrats, they said, could not simply spend the next three years railing on Republicans and Trump; they had to put forward a message and a platform that could bring those voters back into their camp.

Trump’s election was certainly motivation but Democrats also point to Obama’s presidency as proof that lofty ambitions aren’t just a pipe dream.

"I do think Barack Obama on his own opened it up," a House Democrat told BuzzFeed News. Tom O’Donnell, former chief of staff to Dick Gephardt, the last House Democrat to make a serious run at the presidency, also pointed to Bernie Sanders’ candidacy in 2016.

“I mean he came from nowhere, raised more money than anybody ever in American politics in a primary and ran a heckuva race,” O’Donnell said, saying that prospective 2020 candidates might look at that and think, “this guy came from nowhere as as well, so maybe I can take a shot at this.”

Some Democrats say technology has given candidates a bigger platform than they might have otherwise had.

“I think that clearly there aren’t a whole lot of rules after a Donald Trump presidency, but I think it has more to do with technology and the internet,” Ryan told BuzzFeed News at the Steak Fry. “So yeah, I think House members, business people, small state governors and senators are all in the game if you have the message and are striking the right notes with the voters who would want to donate them. That’s the bigger part of it.”