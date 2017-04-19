BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz Will Not Seek Re-Election

politics / outsideyourbubble

Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz Will Not Seek Re-Election

The Utah Republican, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, will step down at the end of this congress.

By Alexis Levinson

Headshot of Alexis Levinson

Alexis Levinson

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 19, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. ET

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Rep. Jason Chaffetz will not seek re-election in 2018, two sources who have been informed of his decision told BuzzFeed on Wednesday morning.

Chaffetz later confirmed in a statement on Facebook that he will "will not be a candidate for any office in 2018."

"Since late 2003 I have been fully engaged with politics as a campaign manager, a chief of staff, a candidate and as a Member of Congress. I have long advocated public service should be for a limited time and not a lifetime or full career. Many of you have heard me advocate, 'Get in, serve, and get out.' After more than 1,500 nights away from my home, it is time. I may run again for public office, but not in 2018," he said.

Chaffetz said he was confident he "would continue to be re-elected by large margins," and there were "no ulterior motives" behind his decision. But Chaffetz has said that he's interested in taking a "serious look" running for governor in 2020.

The Utah Republican was first elected in 2008 to represent Utah’s 3rd District.

As chairman the House Oversight Committee, Chaffetz has drawn attention and criticism for his handling of conflicts of interest investigation into Hillary Clinton and potential investigations into President Donald Trump. Some of that criticism bubbled over in recent months, with angry constituents lambasting Chaffetz at a packed town hall over the February recess.

Former independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin is considering running to fill Chaffetz's seat, a source close to him told BuzzFeed News. McMullin had publicly mulled challenging Chaffetz in 2018 before the congressman's announcement Wednesday. "It is possible that I will challenge Chaffetz or Senator Hatch, but there are a lot of factors that go into that decision," McMullin said in a Reddit AMA last month.

A spokesperson for Chaffetz did not immediately return a request for comment.

Other perspectives on this story

  • 1
    1/9
    “A young, media-friendly Committee Chair suddenly decides not to run for re-election in his (usually) safe seat...Yeah people will dig a bit.”
  • 2
    2/9
    “He's not running because he's facing a legit primary challenge from Damian Kidd and Democrat Kathryn Allen is raising money like crazy. He's not going to risk getting Cantor-ed, so it's back to private for ol' Jason.”
  • 3
    3/9
    “More likely things just got hard so he quit. It's really easy to throw consequence free cheap shots for eight years. It's hard to be oversight chair when your own party's president is a walking ethics bomb and your constituents yell at you whenever you show your face. There's no grand plan. He's just a shit eating weasel. He's just going to go make sackfulls of cash as a lobbyist.”
  • 4
    4/9
    “He'll turn to lobbying, it pays more, and he doesn't have to answer to constituents. Until we fix our broken system, it won't matter who takes his place.”
  • 5
    5/9
    “Hmm, while I am glad he's not running, I doubt we're "done" with him yet. He's been VERY loyal to Trump and his administration. I bet he's hoping for an appointment of some kind. The Justice Dept alone has plenty of vacancies. Cheffetz might be hoping for a nice, sweet spot in the admin that he doesn't have to run for and face a tough primary over.”
  • 6
    6/9
    “Distancing himself from 45 for his run for governor in 2020. Please, please, please let him be arrested first!”
  • 7
    7/9
    “Since he isn't seeking reelection this gives him the perfect opportunity to go after 45 through his Oversight Committee. He could be a real hero.”
  • 8
    8/9
    “The takeaway is he won't be the last GOPer in the coming weeks, months to decide to "spend more time with family."”
  • 9
    9/9
    “Marco Rubio said that too, look what happened.”

Outside Your Bubble is a BuzzFeed News effort to bring you a diversity of thought and opinion from around the internet. If you don't see your viewpoint represented, contact the curator at bubble@buzzfeed.com. Click here for more on Outside Your Bubble.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT