An Alabama Republican Who Didn’t Back Trump In 2016 Just Won Her Primary

Rep. Martha Roby and other members of Congress watch as President Donald Trump signs the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Transition Authorization Act of 2017.

Rep. Martha Roby won a runoff election Tuesday night, beating back a challenge animated by her 2016 criticism of Donald Trump’s candidacy.

Roby defeated Bobby Bright for the Republican nomination in Alabama's 2nd Congressional District. Bright is a former Democratic representative of the district turned avowedly pro-Trump Republican. Roby previously beat Bright in the 2010 general election to win her first term.

The race had given some Republicans heartburn. In October 2016, after the Access Hollywood tape was released, Roby had said she would not support Trump in the election and called on him to “step aside.” Voters punished her for it: She won reelection with just 49% of the vote, while Trump took 65% of the vote in the district.

When Trump took office, Roby very publicly made nice with the administration, and she highlighted those efforts to her constituents. Still, four Republicans challenged her in 2018, citing her comments about Trump. Voters, it was clear, were not over it. She got just 39% of the vote in the primary, well shy of the 50% she would have needed to avoid a runoff.

But the runoff with Bright presented a potentially favorable contrast for Roby. Yes, Roby bashed Trump in 2016. But Bright, as a Democratic congressman in 2009, voted for Nancy Pelosi for speaker. It gave Roby an easy point of attack and raised a question few had ever thought to ask — which would a Republican base find less palatable: opposition to Trump or support for Pelosi?

Then, in late June, Trump endorsed Roby in a tweet. Vice President Mike Pence followed it up last week with his own tweet, and recorded a robocall for the campaign urging voters to support Roby.

Trump congratulated Roby on Wednesday, but hinted at their less friendly past.