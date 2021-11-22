An SUV Rammed Into A Christmas Parade In Wisconsin, Killing At Least Five People
The Milwaukee suburb was celebrating its annual holiday tradition when the car plowed through barricades.
An SUV drove into a Christmas parade crowd in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40.
The Milwaukee suburb was celebrating its annual holiday tradition when the red SUV plowed through barricades and hit dozens of people, many of whom were children.
Authorities said the numbers of victims could change as many people had "self-transported" to area hospitals.
Police announced late Sunday evening that a "person of interest" was in custody, but did not provide any other details.
The car hit members of a marching band and a group of girls in Santa hats waving pom-poms, the Associated Press reported. The SUV also appeared to hit a group of older women known as the “Milwaukee Dancing Grannies,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Several children were also transported to hospitals.
In a statement on their Facebook page, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies said that "those who died were extremely passionate Grannies."
The statement said the Grannies were doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds and putting smiles on people's faces.
"Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue....held us together," the statement said.
The parade, a cherished annual event in Waukesha, had been canceled last year because of the pandemic, the New York Times reported. The theme of this year's 58th Christmas parade was "Comfort and Joy."
“Today our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration,” Mayor Shawn Reilly said at a press conference on Sunday night.
Reilly, who had marched in the parade, described seeing happy children sitting on the curb with their happy parents behind them.
"I can still see the smiling faces," Reilly said. “I’m deeply saddened to know that so many in our community went to a parade but ended up dealing with injury and heartache."
A video posted on the city of Waukesha's Facebook page shows the moment the red SUV speeds down the road while onlookers fill the crowded sidewalks and a marching band is playing "Jingle Bells." Screams are heard in the crowds and a lone police officer is seen running after the SUV in the video. After about a minute, police cars drive down the road, as a group of children stops performing. Another graphic video from a bystander shared on social media shows the SUV plowing through the group of girls dancing with pom-poms as screams and cries fill the air.
Corey Montiho, a local school board member whose daughter was in the parade, told the Journal Sentinel he had to "go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter."
"There were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere," he told the newspaper.
