At Least Eight People Died In A School Shooting In Russia
Four boys and three girls — all of whom were in eighth grade — died in the attack, according to reports.
At least seven students and one teacher died in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Four boys and three girls — all of whom were in eighth grade — died in the attack, the Associated Press reported, citing Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of Tatarstan, where Kazan is located.
About 20 other people were injured, according to RIA Novosti, a Russian state media outlet.
