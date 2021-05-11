 Skip To Content
At Least Eight People Died In A School Shooting In Russia

Four boys and three girls — all of whom were in eighth grade — died in the attack, according to reports.

By Alex Campbell

Picture of Alex Campbell Alex Campbell BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 11, 2021, at 5:28 a.m. ET

Yegor Aleyev / Yegor Aleyev/TASS

Police cars and ambulances outside the site of the school shooting in Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday.

At least seven students and one teacher died in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Four boys and three girls — all of whom were in eighth grade — died in the attack, the Associated Press reported, citing Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of Tatarstan, where Kazan is located.

About 20 other people were injured, according to RIA Novosti, a Russian state media outlet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏

