At Least Eight People Died In A School Shooting In Russia

Police cars and ambulances outside the site of the school shooting in Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday.

At least seven students and one teacher died in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Four boys and three girls — all of whom were in eighth grade — died in the attack, the Associated Press reported, citing Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of Tatarstan, where Kazan is located.

About 20 other people were injured, according to RIA Novosti, a Russian state media outlet.

