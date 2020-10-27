 Skip To Content
Philadelphia Police Shot And Killed A Black Man Who Officials Say Was Carrying A Knife

The man, identified in local news reports as William Wallace Jr., died of his injuries at a nearby hospital, triggering protests.

By Alex Campbell

Picture of Alex Campbell Alex Campbell UK Investigations Editor

Posted on October 27, 2020, at 6:40 a.m. ET

Twitter.com / @TNHTalk / Via Twitter: @TNHTalk

A screenshot of footage from the altercation shared on social media.

Police officers in Philadelphia shot and killed a Black man as he walked toward them in the street on Monday afternoon. Police said the man was carrying a knife.

Footage of the shooting circulated on social media. It shows two officers with their guns drawn walking backwards as the man approached them. The police fired multiple times, and the man, who the Philadelphia Inquirer identified as William Wallace Jr., crumpled to the ground.

The Inquirer reported that Wallace died of his injuries at a nearby hospital. Wallace's father, William Wallace Sr., told the newspaper that his son suffered from mental health problems. "Why didn't they use a Taser?" the father asked. "His mother was trying to defuse the situation."

Philadelphia, like many other cities across the country, was the site of major protests this summer after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Thousands of peaceful protesters marched through Philadelphia's downtown; some people burned police vehicles, ransacked stores, and clashed with police.

Between 100 and 200 protesters gathered after Wallace's death on Monday night, in a neighborhood where people had demonstrated over Floyd's death, the Inquirer reported.

Early Tuesday morning, a speeding truck ran over a police officer who was on duty at the protests. Philadelphia's local Fox TV station reported that the officer is in the hospital with a broken leg.


