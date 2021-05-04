A Train Line In Mexico City Collapsed, Killing At Least 20 People
“There are unfortunately children among the dead,” the city's mayor said, according to the Associated Press.
At least 20 people have died in Mexico City after an elevated train line collapsed Monday night, according to the city's mayor.
A train belonging to the city's subway service plummeted to the ground after an overpass caved in. At least 49 people have been taken to the hospital, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said in a news conference, according to the Mexican news service Telediario.
“There are unfortunately children among the dead,” Sheinbaum said, according to the Associated Press. Sheinbaum said there may still be people trapped in the train, the AP reported.
Mexico City's subway system is one of the world's largest, according to the AP.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
