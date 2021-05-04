 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

A Train Line In Mexico City Collapsed, Killing At Least 20 People

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

A Train Line In Mexico City Collapsed, Killing At Least 20 People

“There are unfortunately children among the dead,” the city's mayor said, according to the Associated Press.

By Alex Campbell

Picture of Alex Campbell Alex Campbell BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 4, 2021, at 5:32 a.m. ET

Pedro Pardo / AFP via Getty Images

Rescue workers gather at the site of a train accident after an elevated metro line collapsed in Mexico City on May 4, 2021. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

At least 20 people have died in Mexico City after an elevated train line collapsed Monday night, according to the city's mayor.

A train belonging to the city's subway service plummeted to the ground after an overpass caved in. At least 49 people have been taken to the hospital, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said in a news conference, according to the Mexican news service Telediario.

“There are unfortunately children among the dead,” Sheinbaum said, according to the Associated Press. Sheinbaum said there may still be people trapped in the train, the AP reported.

Mexico City's subway system is one of the world's largest, according to the AP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

  • Picture of Alex Campbell

    Alex Campbell is the London Bureau Chief for BuzzFeed News and is a deputy investigations editor. His secure PGP fingerprint is C99D 2577 74B1 8DF0 6E90 3CD7 DFF4 C0F2 2492

    Contact Alex Campbell at alex.campbell@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT