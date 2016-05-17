This Is Why People Think Brazil's Interim President Worships Satan

"There are people like you and me, flesh and blood, who worship the devil," Mastral wrote in his book. "Many in our world suffer demonic influences without even knowing it. But to worship the prince of darkness, make a pact with him, and to receive the powers of hell reserves one to an organized, strong, and united group formed by thousands of people who are masters of High Magic, through which the community prepares for the coming of their Messiah: the Antichrist.

That's what this book is about. It tells the story of someone who was recruited by the Empire of Darkness, was part of hell on earth and was a Son of Fire; however, who was also rescued from the darkness and came to know the Truth—Jesus Christ!"