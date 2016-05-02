WhatsApp Blocked In Brazil But — Surprise! — It Has Nothing To Do With Its Political Crisis
The judge responsible for the decision also ordered the Vice-President of Facebook for Latin America arrested last year.
A Brazilian court decided to shut down WhatsApp inside the country for 72 hours on Monday.
The reason for the shutdown was the same one that led to the imprisonment of the Vice-President of Facebook for Latin America in March of this year: a drug trafficking investigation.
The decision was made by Judge Marcel Montalvão, in the city of Lagarto), ordering Facebook — owner of WhatsApp — to share WhatsApp data it had collected from a drug ring.
WhatsApp told BuzzFeed Brazil that it is "cooperating to the full extent of our capabilities with the courts" and that it cannot provide information that the company doesn't have.
ADVERTISEMENT
The shutdown took effect at 2:00 p.m. After it occurred, Twitter users immediately began complaining about the app being offline.
Some users took to using Telegram, a messaging app that claims to have picked up over one million users during the last WhatsApp shutdown.
WhatsApp says it will appeal the decision.
-
Alexandre Orrico é redator do BuzzFeed, em São Paulo.
Contact Alexandre Orrico at alexandre.orrico@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.