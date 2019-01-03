BuzzFeed News

An Official In Brazil's New Right-Wing Government Said "Boys Wear Blue And Girls Wear Pink"

"It's a new era in Brazil: Boys wear blue and girls wear pink!" Brazil's new minister for women, family, and human rights tweeted.

By Alexandre Orrico

Posted on January 3, 2019, at 3:34 p.m. ET

Damares Alves, Brazil's new minister of women, family, and human rights, has a message for the country's children.

Damares Alves @damaresralves

"Attention, attention! It's a new era in Brazil: Boys wear blue and girls wear pink!" the lawyer and evangelical pastor turned government official tweeted. And in her inaugural speech, she declared, "A girl will be a princess and a boy will be a prince."

Yeah, that means you, sweetie.

Fotoarena / Fotoarena/Sipa USA

It's not exactly the wildest thing that's been done in the (checks watch) three days that Jair Bolsonaro has been president.

Evaristo Sa / AFP / Getty Images

Within a day of taking office, the far-right president removed LGBT people as a category protected under human rights law, put a general in charge of keeping tabs on international organizations and NGOs, and gave the Agriculture Ministry — which the Washington Post notes is dominated by the big agriculture lobby — "control over areas reserved for Brazil’s indigenous peoples and the descendants of former slaves."

But Brazilians were quick to dunk on Alves' outdated statement.

Sergio Lima / AFP / Getty Images

Maísa Silva, host of a popular Brazilian's children show, said she never liked pink as a child, and some of her friends didn't either.

+a @maisasilva

"Bro... when I was a kid and I started to choose my clothes, I chose less pink because I liked it... just as several of my friends did not like pink. It's over."

And look at all these Disney Princesses who DARED to wear blue.

yasmin; 🐺◟̽◞̽ @louistkindess

"Does Damares Alves know that the princesses wear blue? Of course color has gender, and they are boys, right?"

Famed Brazilian chef Paola Carosella apologized for having the ~nerve~ to wear blue in her profile picture.

Paola Carosella ⚡️ @PaolaCarosella

"Blue boys and pink girls. That's cute. It was so easy to sort out. How have we not noticed before! Just buy the right color clothes!!!! I'm already changing the profile picture. Sorry."

Some chose to draw attention to some of the more serious matters happening under Bolsonaro.

Luiz Guilherme Prado @luizguiprado

"Bro, almost 6 million of children without a parent in the registry, femicide out of control, more than 20 million single mothers, domestic violence, adultery, fathers not paying alimony, children living on the street, and the minister is concerned that boys have to wear blue. Bro. Fuck you."

Others worried about whether clothing stores were prepared to meet such a demand.

Marcia Santos @mrc_snt

"'Boys wear blue, girls wear pink.' What's new?"

And v importantly: WHERE DO THE GOTHS FIT IN??

luscas @luscas

"Boys dress blue. Girls dress pink, and the goths stay where? We do not have a gender now? Brazil is lost."

One user tweeted what appears to be [squints] yes, that is Alves wearing blue.

mc breninhu @Brellasker

"Someone explain to me why Pastor Damares is wearing blue if it's a man's color."

SCANDAL.

instagram: @brunopredolin @pagalanxe

And this user reminded folks that the whole blue/pink dichotomy only began to exist after World War II.

Аndré F. Machado @afmachado

This Super article says that in a 1918 ad for a children's shop there was the mention that "pink was for boys and blue for girls." The rose would be a more "strong and determined" color and the blue more "delicate and amiable."

Well, at least Alves won't see anything wrong with this tweet!

alexis texas @yxngrapunxeI

This post was translated from Portuguese.

