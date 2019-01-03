"Attention, attention! It's a new era in Brazil: Boys wear blue and girls wear pink!" the lawyer and evangelical pastor turned government official tweeted. And in her inaugural speech, she declared, "A girl will be a princess and a boy will be a prince."

It's not exactly the wildest thing that's been done in the ( checks watch ) three days that Jair Bolsonaro has been president.

Within a day of taking office, the far-right president removed LGBT people as a category protected under human rights law, put a general in charge of keeping tabs on international organizations and NGOs, and gave the Agriculture Ministry — which the Washington Post notes is dominated by the big agriculture lobby — "control over areas reserved for Brazil’s indigenous peoples and the descendants of former slaves."