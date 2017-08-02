Read This Very Short Story About Sexual Eyeball Licking

To be a woman isn’t such a bad thing, though there are those who will act sad, as if you’ve just told them something very true by accident. As a woman, people are often willing to give you a plastic fork or extra packet of sugar if you ask for one, and they do it without rolling their eyes. At times when I felt anxious or scared, I had only to reach up under my shirt to cradle a fleshy breast in my hand, soft as a dying jellyfish. And then there was the time when I asked about the turtles, from where did they acquire all of these turtles, and the man who worked there showed me a small door into a small room where turtles of all sizes bred in dirty plastic buckets lined up along the floor, paddling in gray-green water that smelled of rancid stone. To this day, I believe he only showed me that room because I was a woman. As a woman, complete strangers are more likely to walk right up to you and ask you a question. I remember once an old man in a floppy yellow sunhat stopped me to ask which way the Sears Tower was. The Sears Tower is in Chicago, I told him, not here. No, no, no, he said. That can’t be true. You have it all wrong, he said, and he walked away from me and toward another woman.

Being a woman takes up all your time. For example, my eyelashes never stopped growing. Each morning as I got ready to leave for work, I stood before the bathroom mirror and trimmed them down with a dull pair of clippers. With my left fist I wrapped the tapered lengths around my palm and stretched them taut; while with my right hand I guided them between the jaws of the blade and squeezed, trying to snip them as short as possible, right down to the nub. Then I blinked at myself, just as a woman would do, their lids so light and carefree, not weighed down by anything at all. The best women have ways of trimming their lashes all the way to the base, so that what you see if you get up very close is an orderly line of dots where the hair used to be. Myself, I could never get it any better than when you gaze out toward the harbor at the remnants of a destroyed pier. In the morning you see only the heads jutting forth like blackened teeth, but as the day goes on more and more of the rotten wood is revealed, you see the barnacles and other accruing life, something for a bird to sit on. Still, it can be hard to tell whether the water level is sinking or whether the dark, damp pillars are not instead growing upward, up toward the sky, propelled from below by some dank and slow-thrusting force, like menstruation.