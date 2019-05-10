9 Books That Helped Me Through Infertility

During my five-year struggle to have a baby, these were the stories that made me feel not only less alone, but proud of my story — with all of its complexity, trauma, and triumph.

Infertility is a lonely thing to go through — few people talk about it openly. During my own five-year struggle to have a baby with my husband, I became keenly aware of this stigma, and how poorly women with infertility in particular are reflected in books, on screens, and online. When pop culture and news media represented us at all, it was in ways that were at worst scornful and at best inaccurate and formulaic. Every sitcom plot line ended with a surprise pregnancy, every well meaning news article began and ended with the IVF process, and the majority of books on the topic were in the self-help genre, focused more on helping women conceive than on infertility’s emotional and social impact. They all ended with a baby. Most troublingly, the popular image of infertility is that of an upper-middle-class, white, straight-partnered woman in her mid-to-late 30s, a stereotype that erases the significant experiences of black, indigenous, poor, and LGBTQ women who face barriers to diagnosis and treatment. This isolation makes the stories that do get it right all the more important for those of us seeking community and meaning. The following are books I found that I thought provided special insight and guidance into the process of trying to conceive, adopt, or live childfree after infertility. Some of them surprised me — the books I found resonated most weren’t necessarily by women, or even about infertility — but, for me at least, they hit on some key aspect of the desire and struggle to build a family that includes children in ways that made me feel not only less alone, but proud of my story — with all of its complexity, trauma, and triumph.

The Art of Waiting: On Fertility, Medicine, and Motherhood by Belle Boggs 1.by Belle Boggs Graywolf Press

Harpers and Atlantic essayist Belle Boggs takes her own struggle to conceive a child as a starting point for a wide-ranging, fascinating deep-dive into the history, politics, and sociology of fertility, exploring everything from how animals “brood” for offspring, to the forced sterilization policies of mid-century America. This intelligent, thoughtful, and poetic book goes far beyond the usual clichés of the infertility memoir (usually of the self-help variety) and proves that this is a topic worthy of “serious” literary attention.

The Argonauts by Maggie Nelson 2.by Maggie Nelson Graywolf Press

When I put out a call on Twitter for everyone’s favorite book about trying to conceive, the consensus was overwhelming: Maggie Nelson’s The Argonauts is a masterpiece. Combining memoir with literary and queer theory as well as poetic prose, Nelson’s book explores the challenges of starting a family as a queer woman with her genderqueer partner, in an era when the definitions of family, queerness, and parenthood are politicized and rapidly changing. The description of her eventual pregnancy and childbirth, which communicate the power and love of these experiences without remotely romanticizing them, are must-reads for anyone planning on birthing a child.

Becoming by Michelle Obama 3.by Michelle Obama Crown Publishing Group

The Baby Matrix: Why Freeing Our Minds From Outmoded Thinking About Parenthood & Reproduction Will Create a Better World by Laura Carroll 4.by Laura Carroll LiveTrue Books

Mommy Man: How I Went From Mild-Mannered Geek to Gay Superdad by Jerry Mahoney 5.by Jerry Mahoney Taylor Trade Publishing

Silent Sorority: A (Barren) Woman Gets Busy, Angry, Lost and Found by Pamela Mahoney Tsingdinos 6.by Pamela Mahoney Tsingdinos BookSurge Publishing

Pamela Mahoney Tsingdinos’s story of female infertility is one we don’t tend to hear about: Like up to 40% of fertility clinic patients, she never conceived a child. This raw and beautifully written memoir grapples with the double isolation such women feel of being not only infertile, but infertile and childless after prolonged treatment. Tsingdinos is rightfully angry about the abuses and false promises of the unregulated, for-profit infertility industry as well as the public stigma that prevents women in particular from voicing their grief over failed fertility treatments and unwanted childlessness. Silent Sorority raises much needed questions about how the popular narrative of infertility has become one of successful medical treatment, instead of being centered on the person’s own desire, grief, and eventual healing (which may or may not involve having or adopting a child). The author’s eventual triumph into a happy life as a writer and advocate is all the more powerful for the darkness that preceded it.

Blood, Marriage, Wine, & Glitter by S. Bear Bergman 7.by S. Bear Bergman Arsenal Pulp Press

We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True by Gabrielle Union 8.by Gabrielle Union Dey Street Books

What Makes a Baby by Cory Silverberg (author) and Fiona Smyth (illustrator) 9.by Cory Silverberg (author) and Fiona Smyth (illustrator) Triangle Square

What Makes a Baby — a children’s book about conception written by Canadian author and queer sex educator Cory Silverberg, and illustrated by Fiona Smyth — is literally my favorite book in the world. With striking Keith Haring-esque illustrations that invoke every possible race, gender, age, and ability of person, What Makes a Baby explains conception in a way that makes ample room for all types of family origin stories — IVF pregnancies, surrogacy, adoption, natural conception — and all types of parents as well — lesbian and gay parents, single folks, trans and non-binary parents, and everyone in between. This book was rightfully praised by LGBTQ reviewers for the deft way it marries inclusivity with scientific accuracy about conception and birth. As an infertile mother via surrogacy, I appreciate how it upends the usual way families like mine are represented even in children’s books — as exceptions to the straight-married-sex-then-baby norm. For once, here is a story in which a conception like my son’s is just one of many possible, equally beautiful ways to come into being. It’s a revolution in picture book form: Every family with kids should have this.

