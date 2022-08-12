The News Roundup You Need To Start Your Day

Three days after the FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Attorney General Merrick Garland broke his silence on Thursday to discuss the investigation into the former president and to defend the Department of Justice.

Faced with attacks from Trump and his Republican allies who have called for the FBI to be defunded over what they say is a political witch hunt, Garland defended these DOJ officials and said the investigation was being guided by law, not politics. Garland also revealed that he personally approved the decision to ask a court for the search warrant, which appears to be centered on Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump had received a subpoena this spring from the DOJ about the documents. Garland declined to immediately provide further information beyond the publicly available search warrant and FBI property receipt from the raid.



Russia struggles in month six of the war

Penal colony prisoners in Russia were offered amnesty if they offered to fight against Ukraine. AP described the move as a "covert recruitment effort that includes using prisoners to make up the manpower shortage."

US officials say that Russia has experienced unexpectedly heavy casualties, with roughly 500 troops killed or wounded daily, the New York Times reports. These losses come amid a war that's dragged into six months and underwhelming advances by Russian forces.

Snapshots

Google will start warning you when googling something may not lead to the truth. A new algorithmic update is a part of a broader mission that the world’s most popular search engine is making in a world racked by online misinformation and disinformation.

An Instagram model has been charged with murder, four months after allegedly killing her boyfriend in Miami. Courtney Clenney claimed she acted in self-defense, but Christian Obumseli's family has said that his death was "the result of unwarranted and unprovoked violence" in an abusive relationship.

Olivia Wilde accused Jason Sudeikis of attempting to "threaten" and "embarrass" her in "the most aggressive manner possible" by serving her custody papers live onstage. The pair called off their engagement in 2020 and have become embroiled in a legal battle centered around the custody of their two children.

