The News You Missed From The Weekend

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club.

Wyoming has become the first state to ban the abortion pill

Wyoming has made it illegal “to prescribe, dispense, distribute, sell or use any drug for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion,” and anyone found to be violating the rule can be imprisoned for up to six months, fined $9,000, or both. The ban is scheduled to go into effect July 1.

Plan B and other morning-after pills that are taken before pregnancy is confirmed are exempted from the ban, and exceptions are also stated for cases of sexual assault, incest, “natural miscarriage,” and procedures for “imminent peril that substantially endangers [a pregnant person's] life or health,” not including mental health conditions. The law also exempts the pregnant person from prosecution for their own abortion.

Fifteen states have some restriction on medication abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, in addition to the 12 states where it is already de facto banned under general bans on abortion. However, Wyoming is the first state to prohibit medication abortion specifically and separately from other general bans. Additionally, a separate Wyoming law that makes providing abortions a felony went into effect on Sunday.

Nationally, medication abortion is estimated to account for more than half of abortions in the US. Wyoming’s ban comes as a Texas court weighs arguments in a case brought by an anti-abortion group that is seeking to have mifepristone, one of two drugs commonly used in abortion medication, removed from the market by the Food and Drug Administration.

More moves to stabilize banks overseas

The failed Swiss bank Credit Suisse will be taken over by rival bank UBS. The Swiss government negotiated this takeover as part of a larger coordinated effort to maintain the global banking system, the Washington Post reports .

SNAPSHOTS

Iranian women are re-creating a viral TikTok dance without hijabs after five teens who did the same thing were reportedly detained. Women in Iran are not allowed to dance in public and are required to wear headscarves and loose-fitting clothes. After detention, the girls were reportedly forced to record an apology video .

These antibiotics linked to Bobby Caldwell's death can cause disabling and permanent side effects. Fluoroquinolones are among the most widely prescribed antibiotic drugs in the US, but they're linked to rare health complications.

Josh Duggar's federal prison sentence has been extended , inmate records show. Duggar, who previously starred in the reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting, was found guilty of possessing child sexual abuse materials. In May, he was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison.