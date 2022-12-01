The News You Need To Read This Morning

As Democrats in the House of Representatives head into the minority in the next Congress, for the first time in almost two decades they won't be led by Nancy Pelosi.

Democratic House members officially voted Wednesday to elect her replacement as Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who had been running unopposed. Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced earlier this month she'd be stepping down as leader of the House Democrats but remaining in Congress. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts was elected as whip, while Rep. Pete Aguilar of California was elected as caucus chair.

Jeffries is 52 — three decades younger than Pelosi — and his expected election had been touted as a generational change for the Democrats. The new leader of the Democrats said in a letter declaring his candidacy that his "three operating principles" would be empowering all members to do more, prioritizing their security after the attack on the Capitol, and reclaiming the majority in the 2024 elections.



Accountability for Russia

The president of the European Commission proposed putting together an international court to prosecute Russia for possible war crimes. According to the New York Times, developing such a court would require overcoming "significant procedural hurdles," and that buy-in from the Kremlin seems extremely unlikely.

Senior US official Elizabeth Rood said that the government "has put a significant proposal on the table" regarding Russia's release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. However, the Guardian reports, Russia has yet to offer a serious response.

SNAPSHOTS

Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie has died at age 79. "She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family," McVie's family said in a statement.

A Filipina woman who was brutally attacked in a hate crime at her apartment building said she has "lost my peace of mind." Tammel Esco was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for repeatedly punching and stomping on the 67-year-old woman in March 2022. Stop AAPI Hate, a group that tracks reports of hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, received almost 11,500 reports of hate incidents from March 2020 to April 2022.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce has been finalized after a two-year battle. This is the rundown of their child support, custody, and mediation arrangements.

Spotify Wrapped is out and people are basing their whole identities around it. What began as a marketing campaign for Spotify has morphed into a paradox of image and self-reflection (and also…a very successful marketing campaign).

