The News You Need To Read This Morning

At the World Cup on Monday, the Iranian national team stayed silent as their national anthem played before its first group match against England, openly defying the country's besieged Islamist regime. Expressions of solidarity were also seen in the stands, where fans held up protest signs that read "woman, life, freedom" and photos of protesters killed by security forces.

More than 400 people — including at least 58 minors — are estimated to have been killed by security forces since protests began in September over Mahsa Amini's death. Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, was arrested for wearing her hijab improperly and later died in the custody of the morality police. Her death sparked wide-scale protests against the oppression of women in Iran, and morphed into wider discontent and anger toward the regime.

Although England routed Iran 6–2, the protests carried weight for Iranian fans, especially for women, who are barred from watching soccer matches at home. The Iranian national team previously faced criticism for meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline extremist, before leaving for the World Cup. But ahead of their match Monday, team captain Ehsan Hajsafi publicly voiced his support for the protesters.

"We have to accept that conditions in our country are not right. Our people are not happy," Hajsafi said at a pre-match conference. "We are here, but it does not mean that we should not be their voice or we must not respect them."

More on the World Cup's human rights controversy

The 2022 World Cup kickoff has been overshadowed by controversies involving FIFA's decision to award host duties to Qatar, despite the country's sordid human rights record . Its government has faced intense criticism for its treatment of migrant laborers — who make up about 90% of the country's population — and its draconian anti-LGBTQ stance.

Qatar has spent 12 years building the infrastructure to support the massive international sporting event. Last year, the Guardian calculated that at least 6,500 migrant workers, most of whom worked on World Cup infrastructure projects, have died since 2010.

