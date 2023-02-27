The News You Missed From The Weekend

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club.

Tennessee may soon pass the country’s first legal ban on drag

Tennessee’s House of Representatives passed a state ban on drag performances last week. The bill, HB 9, classifies “male and female impersonators” as adult cabaret performers and bans them from public property or anywhere a minor might be able to see them, invoking the state’s obscenity law.

HB 9 is now headed to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s desk, along with a proposal to ban trans healthcare for minors in the state. Lee is expected to sign both pieces of legislation, though his office did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

The introduction of this bill has already emboldened anti-trans legislators and protesters to target drag events across the state. Last month in Giles County , local lawmakers tried to stop a drag performance from happening in a public park. A week later in Cookeville , a group carrying swastikas and hurling accusations of child abuse protested a drag brunch.

But drag queens and activists told BuzzFeed News that threats to gender-nonconforming people have long been a part of LGBTQ history, and they will never stop fighting for their right to exist as they are.

“As trite as it is to say, drag saved my life. Drag completely changed me, and I can't imagine having to give it up,” said Slade Kyle, a Memphis-based drag queen. As a child growing up in rural western Tennessee, Kyle said drag helped them come to terms with their nonbinary identity. “I take deep personal offense to people telling me that it’s ugly or sexual or wrong when I know that’s not true."