Read This If You've Been Trying To Follow Trump's Arraignment But Still Have Questions

Let’s run it back. What happened yesterday?

On April 4, Donald Trump appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court and became the first US president, current or former, to face criminal charges in court . His arraignment — the point at which he would hear the charges against him and enter a plea — resulted in 34 felony charges . After being formally booked and fingerprinted, Trump pleaded not guilty.

Thirty-four felony charges???

Thirty-four felony charges. Prosecutors laid out a play-by-play of how Trump allegedly hid three payments of hush money — one to adult film star Stormy Daniels, another to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, and a third to a Trump Tower door attendant — with falsified invoices, general ledger entries, and checks. Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen allegedly made the illegal payoffs as part of a deal to "catch and kill" negative tabloid stories, and encompass 11 allegedly falsified invoices, 12 general ledger entries, and 11 checks. You can read more about the charges here .

Did Trump have something to say about his criminal charges?

He sure did ! During a speech Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said that the various investigations he's facing were politically motivated. He then rattled off a number of lies and conspiracy theories, including that the 2020 election was stolen from him and that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. is controlled by George Soros.