What I Read And Watch When I'm Craving Optimism

Reader, I need your help. I'm looking for a word that means contentedness with a melodramatic hint of brooding. It's a description for an emotional state that's not quite happiness but definitely not sadness — a sort of in-between feeling of reserved peacefulness. You know what I'm referring to, right? It's the moment right after you finished a movie that you know has become a new favorite. It's waking up unexpectedly early and deciding to get the coffee going anyway. It's the walk home alone after a great night out with friends.

Let me know if you've know the word I'm trying to find (it's probably German), and if there's anything in particular that sparks this feeling within you. Until then, these are the things Incoming readers and I have been keeping company with this week. Hope you enjoy it.