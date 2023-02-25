What I Read And Watch When I'm Craving Optimism

You're reading a reSEARCH excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter written by yours truly. If you're interested in reading Incoming in full, sign up here.
Reader, I need your help. I'm looking for a word that means contentedness with a melodramatic hint of brooding. It's a description for an emotional state that's not quite happiness but definitely not sadness — a sort of in-between feeling of reserved peacefulness. You know what I'm referring to, right? It's the moment right after you finished a movie that you know has become a new favorite. It's waking up unexpectedly early and deciding to get the coffee going anyway. It's the walk home alone after a great night out with friends.
Let me know if you've know the word I'm trying to find (it's probably German), and if there's anything in particular that sparks this feeling within you. Until then, these are the things Incoming readers and I have been keeping company with this week. Hope you enjoy it.
Revisiting
Song Exploder’s “Heat Waves” episode. A favorite episode from my favorite podcast, here Glass Animals lead singer Dave Bayley explains how he and his bandmates built “Heat Waves,” the most popular song in the world last year.
This episode subverted every preconceived notion I’d had about the song’s breezy, radio-friendly sound. Between commentary on stylistic production and vocal layering choices, Bayley Trojan-horses in the story of unthinkable personal loss that inspired “Heat Waves” — before insisting that it’s ultimately a song rooted in optimism. Together, the song and podcast underscore how individual vulnerability can transmit itself into art that ends up resonating with millions.
Obsessing
“Friendship After Love” by Ella Wheeler Wilcox. "We do not wish the pain back, or the heat; / And yet, and yet, these days are incomplete."
Streaming
“IVE OFFICIALLY LOST ViSiON!!!!” by Lil Yachty. There is no better feeling than anticipating a project for so long and having it deliver. There’s so much to love about the latest Lil Yachty album, but this track in particular cemented itself as a favorite after just a few listens. This track is nuts… I mean, when the vocals crescendo into Yachty’s last verse? It feels like I’m suddenly at T5, watching a live band jam out and loving every second of the cacophony. —Michael
