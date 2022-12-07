The News You Need To Read This Morning

Sen. Raphael Warnock has once again kept Georgia blue in a special runoff Senate election. The Democrat defeated Republican former football star Herschel Walker in Tuesday’s runoff, giving Democrats the Senate majority and Warnock a full six-year term following the other runoff election he won last year.

Following his slim lead in the November election, Warnock had remained a slight favorite to win the runoff, with experts predicting that Black, educated, and suburban voters would be turned off by Walker’s many controversies as a candidate. Walker, who habitually made unintelligible remarks about everything from gun violence to the economy to healthcare, had been plagued by accusations of domestic violence by his ex-wife, as well as another former girlfriend who came forward last week.

Warnock’s victory further underscores the surprising strength of Democrats’ performance in the midterm elections, which are typically punishing for the party in the White House. His win, along with Democratic victories in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada, ensures that Democrats will have 51 seats in the next Senate, maintaining control of that chamber despite the House of Representatives narrowly flipping to Republicans.

Why did Ukraine allies impose a price cap on Russian oil?

The US, the EU, and other major global economies have agreed to a $60 maximum price cap for purchasing Russian oil. "This is a dramatic and unprecedented move by the US and its partners — especially given how dependent Europe was on Russian energy," Vox's Jen Kirby reports. With the agreed-upon price cap, "any country that wants to pay more for Russian oil can’t use operators or insurers from this coalition, which is a big share of the market."

SNAPSHOTS

Someone threatened to kill a California lawmaker after Charlie Kirk and Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized his work supporting trans kids. State Sen. Scott Wiener recently helped pass a law that protects families traveling from places where it's illegal for children to receive gender-affirming care. In November, Greene called Wiener a "communist groomer."

What is gift anxiety? Unlike people who may feel excited by holiday shopping season, there are some for whom the practice of giving or receiving gifts stirs deeper questions about feeling loved, worthy, burdened, or indebted.

Wednesday received backlash after Jenna Ortega revealed she had COVID-19 when she filmed that viral dance scene. Many have criticized the producers and series director Tim Burton for allowing Ortega to work when she felt so unwell — and putting the rest of the staff at risk.

