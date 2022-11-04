The News You Need To Read This Morning

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here.

It’s almost Election Day. Get it together.

The midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8, and there's a lot on the line. Based on recent polling, races that will determine which party controls Congress remain close. And in several states, voters are weighing in on abortion rights following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Keep these things in mind to ensure that your voting process goes smoothly next week:

If you have a friend or family member on the fence about voting, forward them this email or send them this article. Voting can feel like a daunting process, but making a game plan beforehand can help you exercise your right to vote with minimal stress and chaos.



No evidence supports Russia’s “dirty bomb” allegations, a UN watchdog reported.

A UN watchdog group finds no evidence supporting Russia's claims that Ukraine is preparing a "dirty bomb," Al Jazeera reported. The International Atomic Energy Agency released this statement after getting "unfettered access" to three separate Ukrainian nuclear sites.

As Russia steps up missile strikes on Kyiv, Ukraine's capital faces blackouts and water outages. Ukraine has been imposing strict power rationing across the country in an effort to conserve electricity, the New York Times reports.

SNAPSHOTS

Johnny Depp will make an appearance at the Savage X Fenty fashion show, and fans are accusing Rihanna of being out of touch. The news of Depp's involvement with the show comes five months after he won a high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Half a million healthcare workers left the industry in 2020 because of burnout, anxiety, and depression. Here’s how some doctors stay in the profession. "If you keep emptying your cup and don't fill it up, you're not good to anybody,” said one Mount Sinai staffer devoted to combating burnout.

A man allegedly posed as a student and lived in the Stanford dorms for nearly a year. He reportedly befriended many of his purported classmates, and listed himself as attending Stanford on Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.

What if paying $ 8 per month for Twitter isn't such a bad idea? OK, hear me out.

