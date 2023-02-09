The News You Need To Read This Morning

When Timothy Goodman unknowingly became the subject of someone's TikTok — which racked up millions of views under the false premise that Goodman was the TikToker's disappointing date — people viciously insulted his appearance and character.

Responding in a TikTok of his own, Goodman said, "I would just say that like, maybe we don’t have to make fun of people’s appearances, complete strangers, online. Maybe we also shouldn’t be like, posting people — strangers — online without their consent.”

There are whole genres of online content in which people are being recorded or photographed without their knowledge or consent — on the subway, at a shopping center, in a car, on the sidewalk, at a restaurant, at a bar. It’s generally legal to film and photograph people in public, and thanks to apps like TikTok, the reach of social platforms is larger than ever before.

“We’re living in sort of a self-induced surveillance state, where no longer is it necessarily the government panopticon, but it’s now everyone else getting their phones out and filming and surveilling, constantly,” Jenna Drenten, an associate professor at Loyola University Chicago who studies digital consumer culture, told BuzzFeed News.

In a world where public and private entities constantly harvest our data in troubling ways, maybe becoming the main character of the day online isn’t the end of the world. But Mark Bartholomew, a law professor at the University at Buffalo who focuses on online privacy, fears that our crumbling data protections feeds the idea that “if you’re constantly under watch, it sort of is more OK, I think, to point your camera at someone else without permission and post it.”

“I think our sense of privacy is gradually declining,” he said.