The News You Need To Read This Morning

The city of Uvalde is suing District Attorney Christina Mitchell for not handing over investigation records related to the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. According to the lawsuit filed Thursday, Mitchell’s actions have made it impossible for the city's investigator to determine how Uvalde police officers responded and whether disciplinary action against any of them is required.

Over the summer, families of the shooting victims complained that Mitchell refused to release evidence like 911 calls and surveillance footage. In July, the Austin American-Statesman obtained video that showed officers waiting in a school hallway for 77 minutes before confronting the shooter. State lawmakers investigating the police response also released some video, but no footage or other public records have come through Mitchell.

Thursday’s lawsuit alleges that Mitchell has refused to share the complete footage and written reports covering the 300+ police officers on the scene at the school as she conducts her own investigation into the law enforcement response.

In August, Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief, was fired after it was determined that he failed to take the leadership role of incident commander during the shooting. Several other officers have also been fired in connection with the shooting, but there has not yet been broader accountability for the many failures identified by state lawmakers.



Over 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed, according to Zelensky’s adviser

A top adviser to Ukraine’s president said that 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of Russia's invasion, AP reports. However, Western allies estimate a much higher death toll.

SNAPSHOTS

The workers who built Qatar's World Cup venue. According to Context, Qatar has rejected demands for a $440 million fund to compensate workers for labor rights abuses, including injuries and deaths, without sufficient alternative options. "I have no savings even though I often did overtime to earn more," one worker said.

A survivor of the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul recalled her experience of the night. "I really don't know how I survived while my friends couldn't make it that night,” Miri Doe said tearfully. “And I am genuinely upset and angry that I couldn't help them, that I couldn't protect them, either.”

The body of Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. was found dumped outside a factory in the Bronx. Vallelonga's cause of death has not yet been determined.

Kanye West will not buy the conservative app Parler after all. The news comes the same day Ye praised Hitler on Alex Jones’s Infowars. Then, Ye was temporarily suspended from Twitter on Thursday night after tweeting a picture of a swastika.

