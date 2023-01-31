The News You Need To Read This Morning

Two emergency medical workers who treated Tyre Nichols and a fire truck driver on the scene have been fired for violating their department's policies. The response by EMTs at the scene and the apparent lack of urgency with which they treated Nichols have prompted an investigation by the city fire department.

A sixth Memphis police officer involved in Nichols' death has been relieved of duty. Authorities have not yet explained what Preston Hemphill's involvement in the incident was, but Hemphill's attorney told BuzzFeed News that Hemphill was the third officer at the scene when they first stopped Nichols.

Nichols' mother disputed that it would take five police officers to subdue her son. At 6 feet 3 inches, Nichols weighed only about 150 pounds as a result of having Crohn's disease , according to his mother, RowVaughn Wells. "How did [the officers] fear for their lives in order for this to happen? I'm still trying to understand that," Wells told Democracy Now in an interview one day after prosecutors charged the officers with murder.

SNAPSHOTS

An attempted murder suspect is active on dating apps to seek other victims while he's on the run, police say. Officials are still seeking to arrest Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, whom they described as “extremely dangerous.”

Lisa Loring, the actor who played the original Wednesday Addams, has died at 64. "The legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories," Loring's friend Laurie Jacobson said .

We are living through the dupe era. In the era of performing carefully curated lifestyles online, the mentality is that anyone can hack the socioeconomic ladder of haves and have-nots by taking a shortcut with a dupe product.

Kim Kardashian sternly warned the paparazzi not to bring up Kanye West in front of her kids after they asked about his battery investigation . One of the children can also be heard shouting “Please leave!” in a video recording of the exchange.

Two monkeys went missing Monday morning from the Dallas Zoo, making it the third recent unusual activity regarding the zoo's animals. According to Dallas police, the monkey enclosure pen had been cut open, and preliminary investigation showed the monkeys had been intentionally taken. The investigation is ongoing , police told BuzzFeed News.

Here are some Ozempic side effects more concerning than "Ozempic face"

The weight loss drug Ozempic rocketed into public consciousness last year, and a social media–fueled desire for the medication has led to shortages for patients with type 2 diabetes. Now, people are increasingly recognizing the medication’s side effects, especially loose facial skin referred to as “Ozempic face.”

This may be the most visible effect, but it’s not the only one, and it’s certainly not the most serious potential consequence. In clinical trials, nausea occurred in 20% of people taking a 1 mg dose of Ozempic, 16% of people on a 0.5 mg dose, and 6% of people taking a placebo. Less common side effects also include vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration — and in some cases, pancreatitis and kidney damage .

Additionally, Ozempic and its weight-loss specific counterpart Wegovy are GLP-1 agonists, a class of drug that was only approved 20 years ago. Because it’s a relatively new medication, there isn’t a lot of data on its long-term side effects.