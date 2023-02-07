The News You Need To Read This Morning

Across East and Central Asian countries, the Lunar New Year celebrations end with a flood of light. It’s said that the Lantern Festival began around 2,000 years ago during the Han Dynasty. Now, it's become widely adopted as a cultural staple of the Lunar New Year and promotes reconciliation, peace, and forgiveness.

How deepfake tech creates a whole new genre of nonconsensual porn

When Sweet Anita, a Twitch streamer with over 1.9 million followers, searched her name on the OnlyFans knockoff Fan-Topia, she told BuzzFeed News she was "wishing for eye bleach."

Anita is one of the many female Twitch streamers whose faces were recently revealed to be superimposed onto naked women's bodies to create deepfake porn. "I saw myself in positions I would never agree to, doing things I would never want to do. And it was quite horrifying,” she said.

According to research company Sensity.ai , 90% to 95% of deepfakes are nonconsensual pornography. However, deep fake content is still in a legal gray area in most states, with only Virginia and California banning it outright. In the UK, where Anita lives, a bill that would protect against deep fake content is under review in the House of Lords.

The original creator of the deepfakes in question has removed the offending content from their page and posted an apology to those involved. Still, Anita said she is “looking into” legal action, and other streamers featured in the deepfakes have hired lawyer Ryan Morrison, whose Los Angeles–based firm sent takedown notices to sites where the content was being hosted.

"There's no appropriate way to use someone's content or likeness without their consent," Morrison told BuzzFeed News. “Deepfakes themselves are newer to the ecosystem of porn. The deepfake technology is getting to a point where it looks real, it can come across as legitimate.”