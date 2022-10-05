The News You Need To Read This Morning

Reversing his previous endorsement of his father’s Georgia Senate campaign, conservative influencer Christian Walker accused his dad, Herschel Walker, of being violent against him and his mother — and then pretending to be a "moral, Christian, upright man" in order to win conservative votes.

The young Walker was reacting to a bombshell story published by the Daily Beast, which reported that the anti-abortion Republican candidate Herschel Walker urged a woman he impregnated in 2009 to get an abortion and had paid for the procedure. Herschel Walker subsequently released a statement on Twitter in which he called the story a "flat-out lie."

On Tuesday morning, Christian released two videos on Twitter, in which he further attacked his father. "I was silent lie after lie after lie. The abortion card drops yesterday. It's literally his handwriting in the card,” he said.

Additionally, the Daily Beast reported in June that Herschel Walker had a second son, in addition to Christian, whom he had not publicly acknowledged. The candidate, who has been a frequent critic of absentee fathers, subsequently admitted he had a total of four children, three of whom he had not discussed in great detail.

Herschel Walker is challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate race. Recent polls suggest Walker has only a narrow lead.

Putin signs annexation into law

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the annexation of four eastern Ukrainian regions into law, AP reports. This is despite Ukrainian forces retaking more of these territories in the last several days, and widespread international rejection of Russia's sham referendum.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this annexation has made negotiations with Russia impossible.

SNAPSHOTS

The Try Guys said they learned about Ned Fulmer's affair after fans "alerted" them of his cheating. In the video titled “what happened,” Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Keith Habersberger confirmed that they had been slowly editing Fulmer out of their videos over the past two weeks after learning of the affair.

A 12-foot puppet of a young Syrian girl is raising awareness for refugees. Little Amal has visited 12 countries since starting her journey from the Turkey–Syria border in July 2021. The puppet's first stop in the US just started in New York.

Katie Couric's cancer diagnosis sheds light on breast density and why it matters for mammograms. Many doctors recommend an annual mammogram after the age of 40, although you might have that conversation earlier if you have certain risk factors.

