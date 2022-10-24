The News You Missed From The Weekend

Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison on Friday for refusing to appear before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

The sentencing comes exactly one year to the day since the House of Representatives voted to hold Bannon, 68, in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena to provide documents and testimony to the special committee. Afterward, the former chief strategist for Donald Trump was charged by federal prosecutors and found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.

Prosecutions, let alone convictions and sentencing, for charges of contempt of Congress are exceptionally rare. Bannon claimed he chose not to cooperate because he had been advised by lawyers that he was shielded because Trump was claiming executive privilege, a legal doctrine that protects some White House communications — although, at the time of the Capitol riots, Bannon was not a federal employee.

Trump, however, is no longer president, and courts have rejected his attempts to conceal his communications. Additionally, Bannon is unlikely to get any pardon from President Joe Biden — as he did from his former boss on the last day of Trump’s presidency.



Ukraine allies reject Russia’s “dirty bomb” allegations

The US, Britain, and France issued a joint statement rejecting Russia's claims that Ukraine plans to use a "dirty bomb" in its own territory, the New York Times reports. A "dirty bomb" sets off explosives that spray radioactive material across the surrounding area. US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that "the world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation," according to CBS News.

SNAPSHOTS

The Jan. 6 committee has officially subpoenaed Trump and is calling on him to testify next month. Rep. Liz Cheney said the Jan. 6 committee won't let Trump turn his testimony into "a circus"; the New York Times has reported that the former president has privately told aides that he only wants to testify if it's on live TV.

Tens of thousands of people across the globe on Saturday marched in solidarity with Iranian women as violent police crackdowns in the country continue. The outcry against Iran's conservative regime was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who died on Sept. 16 while in the custody of morality police.

A man who allegedly killed two hospital employees in Dallas on Saturday was on parole but given special permission to be there because his significant other was giving birth. Dallas police said Sunday that Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez was arrested for capital murder.

Vogue magazine has become the latest major player in the fashion industry to drop Kanye West following a series of racist stunts, bullying incidents, and antisemitic comments. Balenciaga has also officially severed ties with Ye, after years of close partnerships.

