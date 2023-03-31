Answering Your Questions About Trump's Indictment

What happened?

Former president Donald Trump has been indicted for his role in a hush payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

Stormy Daniels , whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleged that she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 in 2016 by Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen to keep quiet about the alleged affair. Trump has denied having sex with Daniels, and initially denied knowing anything about the payment but later admitted that he reimbursed Cohen for the money.

What are the charges?

It is not immediately clear what charge or charges Trump is facing. Falsifying business records can be a felony in New York if it is done to conceal evidence of another crime — in this instance, a possible violation of election campaign finance laws.



Why is this a big deal?

The indictment marks the first time in US history that a president — former or current — has been criminally charged. It also comes as Trump, who has so often seemed to escape real consequences over his many scandals and wrongdoings, plans his 2024 run for presidency.

What happens now?

Trump will now need to be formally arrested and arraigned like any other defendant. As of Thursday, Trump was reportedly at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, and a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office was working with Trump's attorneys to coordinate his surrender and select a date for arraignment.

This case also is one of several criminal probes investigating Trump: