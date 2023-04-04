So Much Of The 2024 Election Hinges On These Two Political Events Today

On Tuesday, voters will cast ballots for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Though the state Supreme Court is technically nonpartisan, the outcome of this race will determine the ideological balance of its judges, directly affecting the future of abortion rights in the state.

In Wisconsin, when Roe v. Wade was overturned, an 1849 law — which prohibits all abortion in all cases except to save the pregnant person’s life — once again took effect. The state’s Democratic attorney general, Josh Kaul, with the support of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, sued to overturn the ban and pledged not to enforce it while the legal challenge continues to make its way through the courts.

Still, many abortion providers in the state stopped performing the procedure because of ambiguity around its legality. The legal case against the ban is now expected to go before the state Supreme Court in the next year or two, and the justices will have the final word on whether the 1849 ban remains the law.

The two candidates running on Tuesday are conservative Daniel Kelly, a 58-year-old who served on the state Supreme Court from 2016 to 2020, and liberal Janet Protasiewicz, a 60-year-old Milwaukee County circuit judge who also spent decades as a prosecutor.

The outcome of Tuesday’s vote will also undoubtedly contribute to shaping the 2024 election landscape . Though conservatives have held a 4–3 majority on the state Supreme Court since 2008, Wisconsin is traditionally a swing state, and the last six presidential elections have been decided by less than a percentage point.

