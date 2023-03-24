The News You Need To Read This Friday

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced a bipartisan grilling on Thursday as he appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee to address lawmakers’ data privacy concerns .

During the five-hour hearing, Chew, 40, emphasized that there has never been any evidence of the Chinese government accessing TikTok user data via the app’s China-based parent company ByteDance. Chew said that countries that have banned the app on government devices (such as the US and Canada ) have done so based on “hypothetical and theoretical risks.”

“Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country,” he wrote in a statement . But in a joint statement after the hearing, senators Mark Warner, a Democrat, and John Thune, a Republican, expressed their continued concerns.

TikTok has roughly 150 million active users in the US. As BuzzFeed News revealed last year, China-based ByteDance employees accessed nonpublic US TikTok user data between September 2021 and January 2022. In December, an internal ByteDance investigation found that TikTok user data of several journalists, including the BuzzFeed News reporter who broke the story, was accessed without authorization by ByteDance employees who were then fired.

There are currently three bills in Congress that could affect American access to TikTok; two would legislate an outright ban of the platform, while the other would give the government the power to ban any technologies that are deemed a national security risk. The Biden administration has also reportedly demanded that ByteDance sell TikTok.

On Thursday, many committee members jokingly thanked the TikTok CEO for inspiring bipartisanship . “If only for a day, we’re actually unified because we have serious concerns,” said Rep. August Pfluger, a Republican from Texas.

Biden and Trudeau to discuss Ukraine, as Russia’s barrage on civilians continues

President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plan to discuss their allied support for Ukraine against Russia, as well other topics including climate change, immigration, and trade, AP reports . This meeting coincides with new attacks on Ukrainian civilians , with the latest Russian missile strike killing at least 10 and injuring 20 people.

SNAPSHOTS

A parent of a Parkland shooting victim was arrested at the Capitol after arguing with Republican lawmakers over gun regulations. "I spoke up and said something, because my son, Joaquin, would’ve wanted me to," Manuel Oliver said in a statement to BuzzFeed News . "After I was kicked out, they called us narcissists — are we narcissists for fighting for my son, fighting so that no family in America has to go through what we did?"

There's an alarming increase in colorectal cancer cases in young adults in the US and around the world. Here's what experts say young people should know about the disease.

George Santos or Barbie: Who (supposedly) had this job? According to a February survey from Siena College, 78% of Santos’s constituents believe he should resign. On March 14, Santos filed paperwork for reelection in 2024.