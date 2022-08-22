The News You Missed This Weekend

As Democrats across the country warn that the many pro-Trump Republican candidates represent grave threats to US democracy as we know it — and the GOP repeatedly ties Democrats to an unpopular sitting president — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is using whimsical trolling to cast his Republican opponent as an out-of-towner who only pretends to know the struggles of blue-collar voters.

As Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and former mayor of Braddock, Fetterman is running against none other than celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz, a Republican newcomer to both politics and Pennsylvania. (Oz only recently moved to the state from New Jersey, where he still owns a mansion that he appears to regularly visit.) And while viral tweets and cameos from Snooki aren’t enough to win elections, the Democrat’s campaign understands that these moments can translate into messaging opportunities.

“Right now, Fetterman really has Oz dancing to whatever it is he wants to talk about,” one Republican primary communications adviser said. “I think the Fetterman campaign is doing a good job of making Oz react to things, and you never want to be in that position as a campaign.”

Rebecca Katz, a senior adviser and general consultant to the Fetterman campaign, said the team is indeed having fun, but “to be clear, we’re not taking any victory laps."

“It’s good to have fun, but our eyes are on the prize for November,” she said.

The daughter of one of Putin’s allies was killed in a car explosion.

Daria Dugina, the 29-year-old daughter of Russian nationalist and Putin ally Alexander Dugin, was killed in a car explosion near Moscow. Ukrainian officials deny any involvement in her death, the Washington Post reports, but foreign analysts say it’s still possible this could become an inflection point for the war.

On Saturday, Russian authorities reported shooting down Ukrainian drones in Crimea, highlighting the Kremlin's new vulnerability in the region. Fighting in parts of southern Ukraine near Crimea has also escalated in recent weeks, according to AP.

SNAPSHOTS

Actor Gary Busey is facing sex crime charges over his alleged conduct at the Monster-Mania convention. Busey, 78, is now facing four sex offense charges, including criminal sexual contact and a disorderly conduct count of harassment, police said.

Misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate has been banned from Instagram and Facebook. At the time of his removal from Instagram, the content creator had 4.7 million followers, 2 million of whom he acquired in the last 30 days.

The USA Mullet Championship winner is an 8-year-old named Emmitt Bailey. “It’s awesome,” Emmitt told BuzzFeed News of his win. “It’s cool that so many people tell you that you got sweet hair.”