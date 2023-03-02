The News You Need To Read This Morning

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club.

For years, insulin could cost as much as $1,000 per month. Eli Lilly just reduced the price to $35.

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Eli Lilly plans to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month for people with private insurance — a massive reduction in price for a life-saving medicine to treat people with diabetes. The Inflation Reduction Act , which took effect on Jan. 1, requires capping insulin costs at $35 per month for Medicare recipients. After intense pressure from lawmakers and advocates, Eli Lilly will extend this lower price to more people.

Over 30 million Americans have diabetes, and about 8 million of them need daily insulin, which can cost over $1,000 a month, even for people with insurance. Many diabetics, unable to afford insulin, have been rationing their supplies and using less than they need. In a few highly publicized cases , people who were rationing insulin because they couldn’t afford its costs have died.

The company’s announcement also comes after a troll tweet from a person masquerading as the Eli Lilly brand called out the extreme cost of insulin. Taking advantage of the Twitter Blue rollout in November 2022 — with which users could pay $8 to get a verified blue check mark — 34-year-old Sean Morrow changed his Twitter handle to @EliLillyandCo and tweeted: “We are excited to announce insulin is free now.”