The News You Need To Read This Morning

An investigation into the leaked opinion draft turning over Roe v. Wade did not require Supreme Court justices to sign affidavits swearing they had not been involved in the leak, and a progressive advocacy group is urging Congress to investigate this “special treatment.”

Last week, the Supreme Court's Office of the Marshal announced they have been unable to pinpoint who leaked the opinion draft , after conducting 126 interviews with 97 court employees. On Thursday, Take Back the Court Action Fund sent a letter to Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin, a Democrat, and Rep. Jim Jordan, the new Republican chair of the House Judiciary Committee, asking their respective committees to investigate why the justices did not have to sign the same affidavits all other Supreme Court staff did.

The letter highlighted the attention that had been directed toward Justice Alito following a New York Times report on a 2014 case about contraception and religious rights. According to the Times, a former anti-abortion leader had learned of the case’s outcome prior to its public release, after his friends dined with the justice and his wife. Alito denied disclosing the 2014 opinion.