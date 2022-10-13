The News You Need To Read This Morning

In a lively hearing peppered with references to The Lord of the Rings, TV shows, the "Mona Lisa," and Justice Clarence Thomas’s taste in music, Supreme Court justices considered whether Andy Warhol's iconic portraits of Prince violated the copyright of the photographer who took the 1981 picture he used to create his work.

The central question of the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc., v. Lynn Goldsmith asks whether Warhol needed Goldsmith’s permission to reference her photos. If his works fell under fair use — a legal doctrine that aims to protect freedom of expression in criticism, news reporting, and other areas — permission would not be necessary.

Justices tried to pin down the degree of transformation that would qualify as fair use as they asked hypothetical questions about adding a smile to Prince’s face, plastering the words “Go Orange” to Warhol’s print, or even changing the dress color in Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa.”

Whatever the justices decide could have big implications. Warhol’s foundation and other creative groups have argued that limiting artists’ ability to borrow from or reference copyrighted material could threaten one of the most defining features of art itself. But Goldsmith, other photographers, and even the Motion Picture Association have argued that too liberal a definition of what makes new art “transformative” would give copycats free rein to infringe on copyright, whether that's using an unlicensed photo or producing a spinoff of a movie without permission.

UN officially condemns Russia’s annexation efforts

The UN overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's efforts to annex parts of Ukraine, BBC reports. Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua voted against the UN majority. Thirty-five other countries abstained from voting, including China and India.

Though mainly a symbolic gesture, the vote signals the vast majority of the world’s leaders are against Russia’s actions.

SNAPSHOTS

Disability advocates say the response to Senate candidate John Fetterman using closed captioning was "deeply upsetting" and stigmatizing. The Pennsylvania Democrat used live transcription in his first on-air interview since having a stroke, but advocates feel NBC News focused too much on Fetterman’s condition.

A former Texas police officer was arrested and charged after he shot and gravely wounded a 17-year-old who had been eating in his car earlier this month. James Brennand was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault by a public servant after turning himself in to police on Tuesday night.

At least two children who were victims of incest have been denied abortions in Florida since the state instituted its 15-week ban in July, Planned Parenthood said. Florida's ban has no exceptions for rape or incest, and violators of the law could face up to five years in prison.

Pete Davidson joked that he wanted to go to space to avoid his "personal life" in new behind-the-scenes footage from his messy feud with Kanye West. When Kim Kardashian and Davidson were dating, Ye memorably encouraged his followers to “scream” at Pete if they saw him out in public.

