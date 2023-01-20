The News You Need To Read This Morning

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here.

The person who leaked the Supreme Court abortion decision may have gotten away with it — for now

Investigators have been unable to identify the culprit behind the historic leak of last year’s Supreme Court draft opinion overturning abortion rights nationwide, although the hunt continues.

A report from the top US court’s Office of the Marshal released Thursday detailed how they conducted 126 interviews with 97 employees and scoured digital records to try to pinpoint who leaked Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to Politico. The news website published the document on May 3, 2023 — more than six weeks before the court released its final opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

Investigators said they believe it’s unlikely that the court’s systems were hacked by an outside actor, but have not yet ruled out the possibility that the draft was “inadvertently or negligently disclosed.” Some electronic data still needs to be reviewed, and some lines of inquiry remain open to investigation. But for now, the court appears more concerned with trying to prevent such leaks from occurring again.

“The leak was no mere misguided attempt at protest. It was a grave assault on the judicial process,” read a statement from the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The US hit the debt ceiling

At $31.4 trillion, the US has maxed out the amount of money it can legally borrow according to Congress. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Treasury Department has initiated " extraordinary measures " to keep the government operational and below the borrowing cap, the New York Times reports. If the debt ceiling is not raised or suspended , it’s possible the US will be unable to pay its bills to global investors and support its social safety net programs.

SNAPSHOTS

Alec Baldwin will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly Rust shooting. Jurors will decide if there is underlying negligence in the first charge, and whether there was more than simple negligence involved in Halyna Hutchins's death in the second charge. Each involuntary manslaughter charge carries up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

The family of the 6-year-old who shot his first-grade teacher in class has spoken publicly for the first time. The boy has an "acute disability" and was under a care plan that included one of his parents being in class with him every day, his family said . The week of the shooting was the first week neither parent accompanied him in class.

Netflix cofounder Reed Hastings has resigned as co-CEO. Hastings said that the company’s board has discussed a succession plan for years and added that even founders must evolve for the sake of a company.

Having trouble drinking after COVID? Experts think alcohol intolerance may be a side effect of the virus.