The News You Need To Read This Morning

In August, President Joe Biden announced he would forgive up to $10,000 of student loans for people who earn under $125,000 a year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. For 62-year-old Amelie Welman, this news means she might actually get to retire by the time she turns 70.

But the pushback against student debt cancellation has been resounding. Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Biden and the Department of Education, with conservative legal groups calling the debt forgiveness plan “illegal,” “unconstitutional,” and “discriminatory.” Critics have painted borrowers as lazy, irresponsible, and entitled.

That is not how Welman sees herself. “I’ve worked very hard and a lot of hours throughout my life to keep my finances ... in check, and keep myself from being homeless,” she said. Welman enrolled in college in the mid-1980s while working full time and raising a child, and graduated with just under $15,000 in federal loans. She’s paid $23,000 toward her loans, and still owes $31,000.

Collectively, student loan borrowers in the US owe $1.75 trillion — more than the GDP of Brazil, Australia, or Mexico. As tuition and loan interest rates balloon, that debt has locked many people who went to college or other post–high school education programs in financial precarity for most of their lives.

“I feel I’ve been very responsible, and for people to characterize me as irresponsible, it’s just really hurtful,” Welman said.

Attacks in occupied Ukraine

Russian forces launched a missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, killing at least one person and destroying residential buildings, the New York Times reports. Zaporizhzhia has faced an uptick in civilian attacks in recent weeks, with experts fearing this will only escalate now that President Vladimir Putin has signed his annexation plans into law.

SNAPSHOTS

Brad Pitt choked one of his children and hit another in the face during a 2016 plane incident, a new court filing alleges. The September 2016 plane altercation — in which a drunken Pitt allegedly became physical with their then-15-year-old son during a fight with Angelina Jolie — is described in the court filing as “the day Jolie’s marriage came to an end.”

Carl Azuz, the beloved host of CNN’s student show, has left CNN 10 and people are devastated. For the past 14 years, Azuz has been the face of the news for millions of students. He told BuzzFeed News he was “floored by the response” and outpouring of support from young viewers. “It blew my mind,” he said

They were the models on the boxes of hair relaxer kits. This is what they look like today. “Black hair is such a thing for Black women because it is our unique crown,” said Jordan Kelley, who was 8 years old when she modeled for a Dark and Lovely relaxer kit. “It’s one thing we have complete control over. Black hair can teach patience and instill confidence. It's so versatile and honestly trendsetting.”

