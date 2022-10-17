The News You Missed From The Weekend

Russian drones attacked Kyiv on Monday, killing at least one person. The drones, supplied by Iran, hit the Ukrainian capital a day after President Vladimir Putin said there was “no need for more massive strikes,” the Guardian reports.

Russian men are being snatched off the street to fight in the war against Ukraine. "People are very stressed because they are worried they will be pushed to shoot other people. So people are afraid not only for themselves, but about taking part in this unjust war,” Grigory Sverdlin, an activist who left Russia, told the Washington Post.

SNAPSHOTS

Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane has died at 72. Coltrane appeared in all eight films in the series as the gregarious giant Hagrid, a character beloved for his warmth and humor.

Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for six killings that left Californians on edge for weeks. Since early July, Stockton has experienced a string of nighttime killings that have gripped the community. A motive is still under investigation.

Megan Thee Stallion gave a raw, emotional performance hosting SNL and opened up about how much she's going through. She also plugged the website she launched last month, called Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too, where she shares mental health resources, including crisis hotlines and directories of Black and LGBTQ therapists.

Dunkin' customers are mad as hell about "ridiculous" new changes to the Dunkin' rewards program. “What idiot do you think I am, Dunkin’?” asked one online customer.



A strategically placed AirTag led police to a dumpster full of stolen Democratic campaign signs