The News You Need To Read This Morning

A shooter opened fire inside a St. Louis, Missouri, high school Monday morning, killing two and injuring seven others. Families identified the victims as health teacher Jean Kuczka, a 51-year-old mother of five, and 16-year-old student Alexandria Bell. The injured victims were transported from Central Visual & Performing Arts High School to hospitals, where they are being treated for gunshot wounds and "trample injuries," St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Commissioner Michael Sack said in a news conference.

The suspect in the shooting is also dead, having been shot by a responding police officer, Sack said. Police identified the suspect on Monday night as Orlando Harris, a 19-year-old who graduated from the school last year.

Also yesterday: the 16-year-old who used a gun purchased by his parents to kill four students and injure seven others at a Michigan high school last year has pleaded guilty. Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to 24 charges: one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

In a rare move, prosecutors also filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the shooter’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, alleging they had "contributed" to the shooting, starting with the purchase of a SIG Sauer 9mm for their son just days before. According to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, his parents had ignored multiple attempts from school staff to reach them with concerns about Ethan Crumbley’s behavior, including on the morning of the shooting.

Several victims’ families are suing the shooter’s parents and the school district, accusing teachers and administrators of failing to keep the students safe "at virtually every turn."

Allegations of Russia’s secret nuclear work

A Ukrainian nuclear energy operator said that Russia is carrying out secret work at the occupied Zaporizhzhia power plant, AP reports. Nuclear operator Energoatom said it “assumes ... (the Russians) are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at (the plant),” and called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to investigate.

This news comes after Russia's defense minister made an unsubstantiated claim that Ukraine was going to launch a dirty bomb on its own territory — an allegation that Ukraine and its Western allies have said is in pattern with Russia’s history of redirecting blame for its own attacks.

SNAPSHOTS

Actor Leslie Jordan has died at age 67. The veteran actor rose to television fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s with roles in sitcoms such as Will & Grace, Hearts Afire, and Murphy Brown. During the pandemic, Jordan became a social media sensation, gaining millions of Instagram followers due to the funny daily videos he would post of himself during quarantine.

"You're a disgrace": Baseball fans hurled insults at Ted Cruz while he attended a Yankees game. The Texas senator got a real New York welcome during his visit to Yankee stadium on Sunday.

Kanye West has been dropped by major talent agency CAA due to his antisemitic comments. Adidas has also ended its partnership with Ye following public pressure.

Matthew Perry said he spent an estimated $9 million on his sobriety journey. Perry recalled being taken to a treatment center "at the height of my highest point in Friends, the highest point in my career.”