The News You Need To Read This Morning

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that the state is suing former president Donald Trump and the Trump Organization over fraud for at least $250 million.

Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, former Trump Organization executives Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney, and the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust are also named as defendants.

This civil complaint is a culmination of James’s multiyear investigation into whether the Trump Organization misled investors and tax authorities by purposefully manipulating the value of real estate holdings and assets. At a news conference Wednesday, James said that the complaint alleges that the defendants falsified business records, issued false financial statements, committed insurance fraud, and engaged in a conspiracy to commit these violations and obtain millions in loans.

Trump has repeatedly denied allegations of financial fraud, and the Trump Organization denied any wrongdoing. In addition to this investigation, the Trump Organization is set to go on trial in October for criminal tax charges in Manhattan. Trump's actions also continue to be scrutinized as part of three different criminal investigations related to his role in criminal election interference in Georgia, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and mishandling classified documents under the Presidential Records Act.

