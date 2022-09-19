The News You Missed This Weekend

A week of ceremonies, centuries of tradition, and years of meticulous planning have led to this moment: the historic funeral for the United Kingdom’s longest reigning monarch. Watch it here.

Eleven days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the UK held an elaborate, solemn state funeral in Westminster Abbey. The royal family, UK politicians, and leaders from around the world attended. Members of the public weren’t allowed inside Westminster Abbey, but thousands of people lined the streets anticipating the procession to Wellington Arch following the service.

From Wellington Arch, the Queen's coffin will be taken to Windsor. There will be a private service for the royal family, and the Queen will be laid to rest in St. George's Chapel next to her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died last year.

