The News You Need To Read This Morning

It's become a popular tactic among Republican governors to send undocumented immigrants north to so-called sanctuary jurisdictions in other states. Sanctuary jurisdictions generally refuse to hold immigrants suspected of minor crimes for Immigration and Customs Enforcement or have policies ordering law enforcement not to ask about a person’s immigration status.

Most recently, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis chartered dozens of immigrants on two planes to Massachusetts island Martha’s Vineyard, arguing it shouldn't "fall on a handful of red states" to deal with immigrants entering through the southern US border. It's been a common refrain for months, with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also busing thousands of immigrants to places like New York, Chicago, and Washington, DC.

You may be wondering: Is it legal to bus human beings — many of whom are fleeing extreme poverty and violence in their home countries — to these so-called sanctuary states or cities? Well, it’s unclear. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that state and city officials in Illinois were looking into whether Texas had violated laws by busing immigrants to Chicago, including whether the passengers had been coerced into taking the rides.



Biden to meet with Griner and Whelan family today

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan's families on Friday. Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February, is sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession charges. Whelan has been detained for more than three years over espionage charges that he claims are false, CNN reports.

SNAPSHOTS

Thousands of doctor's appointments in the UK have been canceled for the Queen's funeral. “Putting health on hold and healthcare on hold for a person who has had no real impact on most of the general population is just very absurd,” said one patient.

Human smugglers use scammy ads on Facebook, WhatsApp, and TikTok to lure immigrants who want to go to the US. And as immigrants view these exploitative and misleading advertisements, Meta profits.

Cardi B pleaded guilty to assault and reckless endangerment. In October 2018, the rapper turned herself in to the police after she was involved in a fight at Angels strip club in Queens. “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” she said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Nicki Minaj once again started trending on social media this week after her fanbase launched an attack against her critics. It's a heinous mess that may result in legal action!

