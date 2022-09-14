Kick-Start Your Day With These News Stories

After previously saying the issue of abortion should be left to the states, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a Senate bill that would ban abortions in the US after 15 weeks.

Graham’s federal abortion bill would ban abortions 15 weeks after gestation, although he and anti-abortion advocates have attempted to frame the proposed legislation as a “late-term abortion ban.” “Late-term” is a political phrase, not a medical one, but it has been previously used to refer to the roughly 1% of abortions that occur after 21 weeks of pregnancy — not 15.

The proposal has an exemption for victims of rape who have obtained counseling or medical treatment at least 48 hours before seeking an abortion, as well as to protect the life of the pregnant person.

It’s been five weeks since Graham said he opposed any federal abortion ban, and just 11 weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. With Democrats in control of Congress and Joe Biden as elected president, the bill currently stands no chance of becoming law, but Graham told reporters on Tuesday that he viewed this as the beginning of a long campaign.



Russia’s money in foreign politics

New US intelligence reveals that Russia has spent at least $300 million on foreign political parties and candidates since 2014 , in an attempt to promote the Kremlin's political agenda abroad. One senior US official told the Washington Post that the secret political financing could be "just the tip of the iceberg" regarding Russia's influence on foreign democratic systems.

Since February, the US government has provided $14.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine, ABC News reports. As the war progresses into its seventh month, the Biden administration and other western powers continue to offer a stream of financial support.

SNAPSHOTS

Rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed while eating at a restaurant in LA with his girlfriend. The rapper, whose real name was Rakim Allen, was killed in what police said was a possible robbery.

Why there's controversy about members of the royal family wearing military uniforms to the Queen's funeral events. Only working members of the royal family who hold military ranks will be permitted to wear uniforms during the four funeral ceremonies — with one key exception.

Your iPhone can now edit texts. Enjoy the chaos. Here's how to use the undo send and edit functions when you're consumed with regret.

