The News You Missed This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth II’s son was formally proclaimed King Charles III on Saturday, at the first-ever televised Principal Proclamation ceremony. King Charles III, 73, automatically became the monarch after the Queen died on Thursday, but Saturday marked the first major formality in a series of events that will take place during the transition. He is the oldest person to ever become a British monarch.

Camilla, Charles's spouse and the former Duchess of Cornwall, has become the Queen Consort — whose primary role is to “provide companionship and moral and practical support” to the King, Buckingham Palace said. (Although she will be known as “Queen Camilla,” only members of the royal family who are born in the direct bloodline of succession can become the monarch.) The Queen Consort does not hold a formal position in the structure of government.

The late Queen is also reportedly leaving behind more than $500 million in personal assets, which will be inherited by King Charles. The coffin of the late Queen is expected to be flown on Tuesday to Buckingham Palace before it is transferred to Westminster Abbey to lie in state prior to the funeral. Her state funeral will be on Monday, Sept. 19. Until then, Britain is in a period of national mourning.

Sunday marked the 200th day of war in Ukraine

Ukraine just launched a "highly effective" counterattack against Russia near Kharkiv, the Associated Press reported. This comes after Ukraine also attacked Russian infrastructure and supply lines with rockets supplied by the US.

The forced retreat from Kharkiv was the most dramatic blow to Russia’s invasion in months, according to military analysts.

SNAPSHOTS

Antigua and Barbuda may vote to remove the British monarch as head of state and become a republic. The British monarch remains the head of state of 14 countries outside the UK.

Prince Andrew and his roommate and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, will take care of the Queen's corgis. Pups Muick and Sandy will live with the former couple at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

How counterfeit hauls online killed the taboo of the knockoff and disrupted luxury influencing. For some consumers of high-end fake designer clothing, their purchases are considered a small act of defiance against an industry that has thrived on scarcity and being exclusionary of specific demographics.

The Don't Worry Darling drama just keeps getting worse. A 2019 interview with Olivia Wilde has come back to haunt her, with the actor turned director insisting in the resurfaced clip that a bad movie is solely a reflection on a bad director.

