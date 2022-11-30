The News You Need To Read This Morning

On Tuesday, 61 senators, including 12 Republicans, passed a bill that would act as a fail-safe to protect the LGBTQ community in the event that the Supreme Court reverses its own precedent on marriage equality.

The US Constitution grants states — and not the federal government — the power to determine who may wed in each state. But the Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015 that states refusing to recognize marriages for same-sex couples violated the 14th Amendment. Should the court overturn Obergefell, state bans for same-sex marriages would suddenly return, as was the case with abortion trigger laws after Roe v. Wade was terminated this summer.

Under the Respect for Marriage Act, the federal government recognizes any married couple’s legal rights, benefits, or protections, even if they live in a state that outlawed marriage between same-sex partners. The bill would also formally repeal the Defense of Marriage Act of 1996, which had denied such federal rights and benefits in the first place.

This bill version will still need to pass in the House of Representatives before it is sent to President Joe Biden for his signature, but that outcome is expected. With Republicans set to narrowly assume control of the House next year, the bill is likely to be one of the last bipartisan proposals that will pass in this Congress.

A hotline for surrender

Ukraine set up a hotline where Russian troops can arrange the best way to surrender to Ukrainian forces. Demand is up to about 100 inquiries a day, BBC reports. "We can't judge an entire country," one hotline call handler said. "The majority of them are worried about their lives."

SNAPSHOTS

Amoxicillin is in short supply. Here's what to know about the liquid antibiotic that's commonly used to treat kids. Parents and caregivers are starting to feel the impact of the shortage, with many asking online about alternatives to help with bronchitis, ear infections, and strep throat.

A Walmart employee said she'd filed a complaint about the shooter's "disturbing behavior" before the attack, and that the company failed to take action that could have prevented the shooting. A new lawsuit against Walmart states that the shooter was well known for making bizarre and threatening comments, including saying if he was ever fired "he would retaliate and 'people will remember my name.'"

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. So far, about 900 people have been charged with federal crimes for their behavior during the insurrection.

Jennifer Lopez said that breaking up with Ben Affleck in 2004 sent her on an 18-year "spiral." "But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending,” Lopez said in an interview for Apple Music.

